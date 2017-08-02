Authors on Snacks: Mark Leiren-Young

Because we know a great deal is required to make a book. Among the necessary ingredients? Different types of fuel.

This time out we chat with award-winning author, playwright and filmmaker, Mark Leiren-Young. His most recent book, The Killer Whale Who Changed the World, won the Science Writers and Communicators Book Award.

What do you snack on while writing?

On deadline I pretty much run diet cola into my body on an IV drip. And I’m usually on deadline… Yeah, I know, it’s terrible for me, but I make my deadlines, so…

My go-to food snack at the moment is probably humus — favorite things to dip in humus at the moment: plantain chips or these cool dried out snap peas with the Caesar spicing.

Do you consider your snacking to be mostly under control or mostly out of control?

Out of control was when the addictions were non-diet cola and pizza. I think I’m doing okay right now since I can and do switch to less toxic beverages when I’m not on deadline.



Latest book:

The Killer Whale Who Changed the World (Greystone).

Tell us about the book briefly.

It’s a real-life science fiction story about first contact with an alien species and how that transformed our world.