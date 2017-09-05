Authors on Snacks: Marin Thomas

Does creativity have a taste? And, if it does, is it salty or sweet?

January Magazine’s “Authors on Snacks” is not meant to be a judgment. Rather it’s a personal peek at what some of our most beloved authors nibble on while pushing forward on their latest work.

This time out we chat with Marin Thomas, whose newest book, The Future She Left Behind, is released today.

What do you snack on while writing?

My secret shame was binge eating Lays potato chips and drinking Pepsi. But I have been saved from this bad habit of late by the sudden onset of acid reflux. (Ahh… the joys of growing older.) Now I drink only water and tea and limit myself to one small bowl of chips per day. The rest of the time I snack on honey-roasted almonds, string cheese and raspberries.

Disclaimer: When I read my editorial revision letters, I trade the potato chips in for peanut butter M&M’s (party size).

Do you consider your snacking to be mostly under control or mostly out of control?

Unfortunately my snacking is under control thanks to my acid reflux.

Latest book:

The Future She Left Behind (Berkley/Penguin Random House)

Tell us about the book:

The Future She Left Behind is a story about a woman who has lost herself in marriage, motherhood and caring for others. Along the way, she also lost her art, the very thing that drove her from her hometown decades earlier. When Katelyn Chandler’s life goes off the rails and her husband files for a divorce, she’s forced to start over and live life for herself. But starting over gets complicated when her mother-in-law insists on coming along for the ride.

The proud matrons of Little Springs, Texas—her mother and an old flame—show Katelyn what life could have been like if she hadn’t been so desperate for something different all those years ago. And Katelyn isn’t the only one changing. Her mother and mother-in-law also find their inner selves in ways they never would have imagined.

The Future She Left Behind is filled with strong women, quirky, heart-warming characters. It stresses the importance of family, friendships and finding your roots.