Authors on Snacks: Lisa Beazley

Does creativity have a taste? And, if it does, is it salty or sweet?

January Magazine’s “Authors on Snacks” is not meant to be a judgment. Rather it’s a personal peek at what some of our most beloved authors nibble on while pushing forward on their latest work.

This time out we chat with Lisa Beazley, whose debut novel, Keep Me Posted, is released in paperback today.

What do you snack on while writing?

I’m always drinking something. A few coffees to start, then I switch to green tea when I start to feel twitchy. Once in a while I’ll splurge on some fresh green juices, which make m e feel strong and virtuous. Food-wise, it’s a lot of cashews, almonds, and dark chocolate. I run back and forth to the fridge a dozen or so times a day and break off a little piece from a fancy chocolate bar. Lindt’s Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt is my go-to, but I’m trying to branch into the really dark stuff — 80% and up. If I have a bunch of bananas at the perfect ripeness, I’ll eat the entire bunch with peanut butter throughout the day. There’s really only one day for bananas if you ask me. And if there is a bag of Barbara’s cheese puffs in the house, its hours are numbered.

Just so happens I have a photo of my writing snacks on my Instagram feed.

Do you consider your snacking to be mostly under control or mostly out of control?

I’m going to have to answer B on that — and the only reason I can say “mostly” and not “totally” out of control is because I’m often stuck in my bedroom hiding from my two-year-old who is downstairs with his sitter. Those times, I’m stuck with what I’ve brought with me until he goes outside or for a nap.

Latest book:

Keep Me Posted (Berkley)

Pub date:

August 8, 2017 (Paperback edition)

Book description:Sisters Cassie and Sid Sunday have not done a bang-up job of keeping in touch. In their defense, it hasn’t been easy: life veered in sharply different directions for the once-close sisters. Today, beautiful and big-hearted Sid lives an expat’s life of leisure in far-off Singapore, while harried, iPhone-clutching Cassie can’t seem to make it work as a wife and a mom to twin toddlers in Manhattan.

It doesn’t help that Sid spurns all social media while Cassie is addicted to Facebook. So when Sid issues a challenge to reconnect the old-fashioned way—through real, handwritten letters—Cassie figures, why not?

The experiment exceeds both of their expectations, and the letters become a kind of mutual confessional that have real and soul-satisfying effects. And they just might have the power to help Cassie save her marriage, and give Sid the strength to get her life back on track.

But first, one of Cassie’s infamous lapses in judgment comes back to bite her, and all of the letters wind up the one place you’d never, ever want to see them: the Internet…

