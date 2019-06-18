Does creativity have a taste? And, if it does, is it salty or sweet? Does it come in a bag or a can? Do you spend hours in the kitchen preparing it, or do you pick up the phone? The fuels of creativity can take many forms and what authors use for that fuel varies starkly from writer to writer.

January Magazine’s “Authors on Snacks” isn’t a judgment. Rather it’s a personal peek at what some of our most beloved authors nibble on while pushing forward on their latest work.

This time out we talk with Karen Jeffries, author of Hilariously Infertile (Book Baby). The book is a comedic, self-deprecating look into the harsh, scary, and often sad world of infertility. Jeffries pokes fun at the infertility world, while we follow her from trying to conceive on her own, discovering she is infertile, getting pregnant, and then doing it all again for her second child. The entire journey is marked with uproarious scenes that any woman who has ever been to the gynecologist will recognize.

What do you snack on while writing?

Nothing while I am writing, because my favorite snack is popcorn smothered in hot sauce and that is not very conducive to a keyboard.

Do you consider your snacking to be mostly under control or mostly out of control?

While I am at home, totally under control. While I am at work, teaching, completely out of control. I snack and eat junk food all morning long.

What is the full title of your book?

Hilariously Infertile: One Woman’s Inappropriate Quest to Help Women Laugh through Infertility.

Please tell us about the book briefly.

This book is a hilarious self-deprecating looking into one woman’s infertility journey. ◊

