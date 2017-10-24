Authors on Snacks: Dylan Brody

Does creativity have a taste? And, if it does, is the taste more chocolate or saurkraut?

January Magazine’s “Authors on Snacks” is not meant to be a judgment. Rather it’s a personal peek at what some of our most beloved authors nibble on while pushing forward on their latest work.

This time out we talk with author, humorist, playwright and comedian Dylan Brody. Brody’s latest book, The Modern Depression Guidebook, is the opposite of a self-help book. Rather, it “promises to help read ers get the deepest possible lows and experience the darkest possible blues in a joyous and darkly funny exploration of life’s inherent sadness.”

What do you snack on while writing?

Pistachios. Roasted, Salted.

Do you consider your snacking to be mostly under control or mostly out of control?

Completely under control. I only eat exactly as many are in the bag.

Tell us about your latest book:

The opposite of a self-help book, this light-hearted look at the darkest of moods promises to help the reader get better at suffering depression with handy exercises to increase self-loathing, tips for creative suicidal ideology and much, much more!