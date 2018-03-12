Bestselling author and renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died earlier today at home in Cambridge, England. He was 76. From Deadline Hollywood:

Hawking became a celebrity thanks to his A Brief History of Time best-seller and his striking struggle against the ravages of ALS, portrayed in the film The Theory of Everything. A statement from Hawking’s children delivered the grim news. “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

The New York Times points out that Hawking will be remembered on several levels: