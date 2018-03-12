Bestselling author and renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died earlier today at home in Cambridge, England. He was 76. From Deadline Hollywood:
Hawking became a celebrity thanks to his A Brief History of Time best-seller and his striking struggle against the ravages of ALS, portrayed in the film The Theory of Everything.
A statement from Hawking’s children delivered the grim news. “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”
The New York Times points out that Hawking will be remembered on several levels:
Scientifically, Dr. Hawking will be best remembered for a discovery so strange that it might be expressed in the form of a Zen koan: When is a black hole not black? When it explodes.
What is equally amazing is that he had a career at all. As a graduate student in 1963, he learned he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neuromuscular wasting disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was given only a few years to live.The disease reduced his bodily control to the flexing of a finger and voluntary eye movements but left his mental faculties untouched.
He went on to become his generation’s leader in exploring gravity and the properties of black holes, the bottomless gravitational pits so deep and dense that not even light can escape them.