Chef, author, television presenter and mystery writer Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in Paris on Friday morning after taking his own life. He would have been 62 later this month.

CNN confirmed the loss this morning:

It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.

Bourdain’s publishing career began with Kitchen Confidential (2000), a behind-the-scenes look at the professional restaurant world from the chef’s perspective, after having spent decades as a line cook in the American Northeast.

According to the New York Times, Kitchen Confidential was “a memoir that elevated Mr. Bourdain to a celebrity chef and a new career on TV. Before he joined CNN in 2012, he spent eight seasons as the globe-trotting host of No Reservations on the Travel Channel, highlighting obscure cuisine and unknown restaurants.”

Bourdain was the author of eight works of non-fiction, and five works of fiction.

The New York Times remembers him here.