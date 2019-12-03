Anthony Tudor stands as one of the pillars of twentieth century ballet choreography. An English born choreographer who found a home in the United States, Tudor gained renown as the most innovative choreographer of his day. A modernist who used movement sparingly, the Tudor Ballets and their characters were mutually definitive and contextual. The Tudor stories unfolded through the shape of a hand or a foot, or through the tilt of a hat, or the form of a skirt. Within seconds of the curtain rising on a Tudor ballet, the audience understood the backstory of each character.

Revealing the Inner Contours of Human Emotion: Preserving the Ballets of Anthony Tudor (Histria Books) by Christine Knoblauch-O’Neal is based on a series of interviews with the curators of the Tudor legacy: Sally Bliss, Trustee of the Anthony Tudor Ballet Trust, and four of the Répétiteurs, the professionals tasked with restaging the Tudor ballets, this book discusses the legacy of Anthony Tudor and the restaging of his ballets to preserve the unique qualities that make them Tudor ballets.

Knoblauch-O’Neal is Director of the Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Dance Program in the Performing Arts Department at Washington University in St. Louis. Before beginning her academic career, she performed for 20 years as a dancer with companies such as the American Ballet Theater (where she worked with Anthony Tudor), the National Ballet, and the Cincinnati Ballet. ◊