Maybe spurred on by the success of their Bosch series based on the work of Michael Connelly, Amazon has landed the rights to “develop a script-to-series drama based on the Jack Reacher character from Lee Child’s bestselling book series, from Scorpion creator Nick Santora.

The project will be a co-production of Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television,” according to Deadline Hollywood, who remark that the series has over 100 million books and over a billion dollars in global sales.Meanwhile, the 24th book in the Reacher series, Blue Moon (Random House), will be widely available in October.

Santora executive produces alongside Lee Child, Don Granger and Christopher McQuarrie. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive produce for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the project for Skydance. Santora currently has two projects in the works with Quibi – an action thriller with Liam Hemsworth attached to star and a new take on The Fugitive, with Thunder Road Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV. Santora created, exec produced and ran drama series Scorpion, which aired for four seasons on CBS. He also co-created and exec produced Breakout Kings, which aired for two seasons on A&E and co-executive produced Fox’s Prison Break.

