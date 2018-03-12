Hugh Lofting’s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle came out in 1922. As Wikipedia notes, “It is nearly five times as long as its predecessor and the writing style is pitched at a more mature audience. The scope of the novel is vast; it is divided into six parts and the illustrations are also more sophisticated. It won the Newbery Medal for 1923.”

Those who have been waiting for the film version don’t need to be patient much longer. As Deadlin e Hollywood notes today:

Robert Downey Jr. announced the entire cast for Universal’s live action-animated hybrid The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle which is due out on April 12, 2019. Pic is currently shooting in London. New to the cast are: Oscar winners Marion Cotillard and Octavia Spencer, Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani, Emmy Award winner Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, John Cena, Carmen Ejogo and Frances De La Tour who will all provide voiceovers. Playing live action roles are Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Harry Collett and Jim Broadbent. Previously announced cast members include Downey, Jr., Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland and Selena Gomez.

The full story is here.