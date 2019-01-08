Into the toxic fray that is early 2019 global politics, it’s somehow reassuring to know that, on the entertainment front at least, help is on the way.

Good Omens, the 1990 collaboration between Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett will debut on Amazon Prime Video then run on BBC2. Gaiman has said that the “‘global idiocy’ of 2019 perfect for Armageddon drama Apocalyptic comedy drama starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant,” according to iNews.

Sheen stars as an angel with Tennant co-starring as a demon who team up to bring about the end of the world. From iNews: A big-budget collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and the BBC, Good Omens has attracted an A-list cast including Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Derek Jacobi and Jack Whitehall. The story, which begins with the armies of Good and Evil amassing and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse ready to ride, makes much more sense in the age of Trump and Brexit, believes Gaiman. ‘Global idiocy’ “When the book was written, the only worry Terry and I had was that we were in this sudden new-found Glasnost-y magical world of 1990, when history was over and everything seemed at peace,” the Sandman and Doctor Who writer told i. Gaiman added: “The idea of Armageddon seemed further away than ever. Right now the nuclear clock is ticking, closer and closer to midnight.”

The full piece is here. The Good Omens teaser trailer is below.

January Magazine’s 2002 interview with Terry Pratchett is here. Our 2001 interview with Gaiman is here. ◊