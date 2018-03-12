Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey turns 50 today. (No, really!)

A restored version of the film will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May. After that it will be released at theaters around the US. The anniversary marks a culturally important film. From Variety:

In 1991, “2001” was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. Many critics and filmmakers consider it Kubrick’s masterpiece.

Thanks partly to reissues, the sci-fi thriller has earned almost $57 million at the domestic box office during its lifetime.