Christmas 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Even in this electronic age, nothing says “I’m thinking about you” quite like a book. Every interest. Every income. Every sensibility. All can be served by a carefully chosen book. More: they are beautiful and — yes — at a time when almost anything can fit on a smartphone, there is something steeply luxurious about saying “I love you” in print.



There are a hundred thousand interests and there are millions of books, but here are a handful that might make those you love realize just how much you care.

artblog-bg-slide2 Non-Fiction The Selfie

Generation How Our Self-Images Are Changing Our Notions of Privacy, Sex, Consent, and Culture

(Skyhorse) by Alicia Eler



At a time when we are just beginning to look at the long-term implications of social media and things adjacent, journalist Alicia Eler examines of every aspect of the selfie. Is the selfie a symptom of a self-absorbed generation, or are they part of something so much larger? Shop Now

Crime Fiction The Best

American

Mystery

Stories 2017 (Mariner)

edited by John Sandford and Otto Penzler Not much needs to be said about this one. These are 20 of the best mystery stories published in the last years, chosen by a couple of guys who know. The included stories include entries from C.J. Box, Jeffery Deaver, Joyce Carol Oates, Peter Straub and a bunch more. ‘Nuff said. Run, don’t walk. Shop Now

Art & Culture What is the

Meaning

of Life? (Andrews McMeel)

by Don Hermann This is one of those amusing little books that make an ideal gift for readers who don’t read. The photo makes it look like a regular book. It’s not: it’s crazy tiny and filled with only the most salient words. “92 ways to spice up conversation, deepen your self-knowledge, or simply pass the time!” There are no answers here. Only questions intended to deep your self-knowledge. Shop Now

Non-Fiction And Breathe The Complete Guide to Conscious Breathing for Health and Happiness



(DaCapo LifeLong)

by Rebecca Dennis What’s that? You figure you know how to breathe? Well, it’s possible you’re wrong. Breath coach and workshop leader Rebecca Dennis takes readers on a transformational journey that can include managing depression with the power of your own breath. Shop Now

Books for Children Everything You

Need to Know

About

NIGHTMARES!

and How to

Defeat Them (Delacorte) by Jason Segal and Kirsten Miller

Yes that Jason Segal, so you already figure it’s going to be funny… and interesting. Right both counts. This is charming, funny, edgy… and a terrific gift. The book is aimed at kids eight to 12, but it’s on-target enough that I imagine the audience for this book is much larger than that. Shop Now

Books for Children Chinese

New Year: A Celebration

for Everyone



(Orca)

by Jen Sookfong Lee

What comes after Christmas? New Years! What comes after that? Chinese New Year! So what time is better than now to get ready for that? Jen Sookfong Lee is one of Canada’s ranking authors of literary fiction. This is a great explanation of an important Chinese festival that it is very easy for all to enjoy. Shop Now