On Acting Podcast: Nicholas Lea

Nicholas Lea is a Canadian actor best known for his portrayal of Alex Krycek on The X-Files and of Tom Foss on Kyle XY.

Lea’s first major role was on the television series The Commish where he played Officer Enrico Caruso from 1991 to 1994. It was during this time that he had a minor guest role in a first-season episode of The

X-Files called “Gender Bender.” The producers were impressed by his performance and when, in the second season, he auditioned for the role of turncoat FBI agent Alex Krycek, he was successful. Lea guest starred in 11 episodes from 1994 to 1996 and became a popular character with the show’s many fans.

Since that time, Lea has had a prolific and continuously rewarding career with over 80 film and television credits as well as a few personal projects. You can visit him on the web at http://www.nicklea.com/ ◊

